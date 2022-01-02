Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Ragnick has been speaking before their game against Wolves on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Edinson Cavani will not be allowed to leave in January and Rangnick has told the Uruguayan he will definitely need him for the second half of the season.

Anthony Martial - who wants to leave - is not injured, despite being left out of the squad since Rangnick's arrival as manager.

He admitted the squad is big, but said he could do with a larger squad than normal because of Covid.

Rangnick said he knows Donny van de Beek wants to play in the World Cup for the Netherlands, but the German wants the midfielder to stay until the end of the season and try to get as much game time as he can with United.