Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says that Cristiano Ronaldo will use the termination of his contract at Manchester United as "fuel".

"Knowing Cristiano he is an emotional guy," Ferdinand told the World Cup Daily podcast.

"I think he is very passionate about what he does and I think he had it in his mind that he isn’t going to let any of these situations go since he has been there.

"Yes he was thinking about himself but also for the betterment of the club going forward and exposing a few things might help others.

"As a player would he have been happy with someone else doing that in his team? I said at the time on my podcast I don’t think he would have. I think he was pushed into a corner to do that in his own mind.

"He's done it to get the outcome we are at now.

"You got to look at it from the end game and he has got it to where he wanted it to get to and the club through the manager's eyes have too."

On will it have an effect on the 37-year-old's World Cup performance, he added: "He will use every situation and use it as fuel whether it is a positive comment or not. That is what great sportsmen do - they find something in a comment or situation that will enhance their performance and fuel a reaction. This will be the same."

L﻿isten to the full episode on BBC Sounds