Southampton sack Hasenhuttl
- Published
Southampton have announced the sacking of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.
The 55-year-old had been in charge at St Mary's since 2018 but has been dismissed after Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Newcastle, which has left the Saints 18th in the Premier League.
First-team coach Ruben Selles will take charge for the Carabao Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.
Is it the right decision? And who should replace him? Have your say here
Skip twitter post
#SaintsFC can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 7, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post