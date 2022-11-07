'Gabriel Jesus was absolutely everywhere'
Gabriel Jesus scored five goals in his opening nine Premier League games for Arsenal, but is now on a five-game run without netting for the Gunners.
Despite this, the Match of the Day 2 panel discussed his importance to Mikel Arteta's side and how the role he plays is about more than just scoring goals.
Did you know? Arsenal remain the only side to have scored in every Premier League game this season, while no team have kept more clean sheets than the Gunners' six.