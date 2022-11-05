W﻿e asked you for your views following Hibs 4-1 defeat at Pittodrie...

G﻿eorge: Great first half. Again though, failed to put chances away. Aberdeen very poor. Pen was/is a disgrace. Duk plants his left leg into Marshall, having knocked the ball out of play with his right peg and, frankly he takes a dive. How VAR can recommend referee takes a look baffles me. And, how referee can't see what's gone on...

K﻿eith: Gutless. Lose a goal and they give up. Defence is like a sieve. No tracking back, anticipation nil. Do these players want to play for Hibs or just the money? This is from someone who lived in Albion Road, where the stadium actually is, and was brought up on Gordon, Cormack, Duncan, Brownlie, Stanton, Blackley, Quinn, Davis and the like.