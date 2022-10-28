Arsenal have won each of their past seven Premier League games against promoted sides, last winning eight in a row between January 2013 and April 2014. At home, the Gunners are unbeaten in 34 games against promoted teams (W29 D5), since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010.

This is Nottingham Forest’s first Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. Only two of the previous 40 away sides to play there in the competition have won their first game there (West Ham in 2007 and Hull in 2008), with 15 of the last 16 losing their first game (D1).

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka has scored three Premier League goals this season, as many as he had in his previous three campaigns combined, while only in 2018-19 has he ever scored more (4). This could be his 200th Premier League appearance, at least 42 more than any other Arsenal player since he joined in 2016.