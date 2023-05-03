Having said this morning it took him "two seconds" to take the job, he added: "I've never moved so quickly" to accept a new role.

He has missed a top-up Covid jab today because he appreciates how little time he has to work with this Leeds squad.

On his first impressions: have seen a positive attitude from the players. I would have expected them to be more miserable than what they are."

He is setting small targets in the hope they will bring big improvements: "If everybody improves just a little bit, by one or two per cent then that is a 22 per cent increase overall in the team."

Through that, he wants his players to be adaptable: "That's why I have saved so many clubs. When a team is struggling, they cannot get away with playing the same way in every game."

However, he accepts the short timescale ramps up the difficulty: "It's only four games. I'd have liked it to be longer but here I am. It's a hard challenge but somebody had to do it."

He would not offer any clarity about his future beyond the end of the season , saying: "I won't commit to anything yet. Never say never." He added it would depend on how he and his wife felt but also that recruitment is everything and he "would not want to be in a relegation dogfight from the start."