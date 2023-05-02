Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace have been monitoring 19-year-old Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca.

BBC Sport understands no bid has been made but Franca has been watched by the club.

The midfielder is a Brazil Under-20 international and has made 21 appearances this season for Flamengo, scoring two goals.

There are a number of players out of contract at Selhurst Park this summer, including midfielders Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur, while Albert Sambi Lokonga will return to Arsenal when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

Franca started his career in the Flamengo academy and made his debut for the first team in 2021.