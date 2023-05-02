We asked for your views on Rangers' 1-0 defeat against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Here's what you said:

George: Obviously a massive clearout is required. Kent, Morelos and Sakala who are not Rangers class should not play for the club again, while the jury is still out on Davies and Matondo. What Beale sees in Kent baffles me. Morelos is obviously off. Give the young fringe players an opportunity as there is nothing left to play for.

Ron: It’s clear that Rangers need a major rebuild but I'm not convinced Michael Beale is the right man for this job. He has neither the experience nor the clout to persuade good players to come to a club after their horrific Champions league performances. It’s a race against time to give the fans success before they turn on him.

Steven: All the articles written after the semi-final are right in all respects. Defensive errors that would embarrass a schoolboy and a lack of striking ability to convert hard-working midfield play into the goals required.

Michael: It’s fine having a summer rebuild if you’ve got the tools to do it. Michael Beale is a coach, NOT a manager, he has to go.

Fraser: Big Ange has Michael in his back pocket, we weren't helped by the same schoolboy errors in defence, the top of our shopping list must be strikers. I have never been a fan of one lone striker, hopefully that might change next season. Why we carrying so many injuries, this has to be looked at and addressed.

Martin: Once again we basically lost the game by schoolboy defending and didn't take our chances when they came. We need a commandeering centre-half, a Butcher or Gough, an out-and-out goalscorer, a McCoist, Boyd or Hateley. When are we going to learn these games are won and lost on very fine margins and unfortunately for us we keep making them in these big games.

Anon: Talk is not enough anymore. We have a squad filled with players who have no heart, desire or will to fill our Jersey. The blueprint needs to be ripped up and started again, this time with no loyalty to any player who has shown they can't play for Rangers. The usual suspects time after time, everyone now knows the same names. Move them out.

Dougie: For two years players have been rolled out to serve up various platitudes for failure in big games. Rangers' failures start with historical financial decisions made with regards to the squad. It's been obvious for a while that a fresh team is required. I trust Michael has a keen eye for a quality player, we need defenders who can defend and strikers who score.

Marco: Major surgery began with the boardroom manoeuvres and departures. I suspect each director who funded loans will have an eternal gratitude to GVB for the European Cup run, along with the sale of Bassey that allowed them to get their money back and breath a personal sigh of relief. Rangers have a zero bank balance and a squad overhaul is unaffordable.

Del: We're not fit enough physically or mentally, it's been an awful season. GVB must be laughing as we have gotten worse. I would only keep Raskin and Cantwell, it's embarrassing.

Stephen: Rubbish. If players don't want to be there, don't play them. Simple.

Euan: We are so vulnerable at the back. The goal we conceded we so poor, everyone switched off. Our problem this season has been not having a goalscorer and that showed on Sunday - numerous chances, zero goals. Celtic were poor in the second half and we could have easily won 3-1.