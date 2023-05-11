Hatate plays down his title party absence

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate, for whom Brighton & Hove Albion have been credited as having an interest, has played down his absence from the Scottish champions' title party on Sunday, saying "it's not a big deal" as he "had my personal things" to do. (The Herald), external

Having failed to offload James McCarthy last summer and during the January transfer window, Celtic are again open to offers for the 32-year-old midfielder, who is contracted until 2025. (Football Scotland), external

Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon's representatives are due for talks with Greek club Olympiakos in the next 72 hours as he seeks a route back into management. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

