Crystal Palace v West Ham: Pick of the stats
Crystal Palace have earned just five points from their nine Premier League London derbies so far this season (W1 D2 L6), though their only victory came in the reverse fixture at West Ham.
The Hammers have lost just one of their past eight away league games against Palace (W5 D2), with their past two visits ending in 3-2 victories.
Following their 2-1 win at London Stadium in November, Palace are looking to complete the Premier League double over West Ham for a third time (also in 2013-14 and 2019-20).