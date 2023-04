Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland

Michael Beale was again left to rue "fine margins" on the big stage.

The Rangers manager faces a major rebuild over the summer as a season that promised so much with a long-awaited return to the Champions League fizzled out at a damp and dissonant national stadium.

There was no lack of endeavour from his players but, in the decisive moments, they fell short against their main adversaries once more.