Foxes plan family time
- Published
Skip twitter post
Another season ✅ Now to spend some quality time with the family.— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) May 22, 2022
Thanks for all your support throughout the season, see you all soon 💙🦊⚽️ @LCFC pic.twitter.com/GEZw6V98FU
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Nice way to finish the season 💙🦊— Ricardo Pereira (@ricbpereira) May 22, 2022
Now time to rest, enjoy the family time and recharge ⚡️💪🏾#baicucoragifitchado pic.twitter.com/e8KK88SLPK
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Signing off for the season in style 💙— Ayoze Perez (@AyozePG) May 22, 2022
Thanks for all of your support, Foxes 🦊 pic.twitter.com/inn3XW7G1G
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3