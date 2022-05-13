Lawro's predictions: Everton v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Everton are not mathematically safe yet, but they have worked so hard to get in this position that I cannot see them easing up now.

Their fans will not let that happen anyway.

The atmosphere at Goodison Park and the backing they have given their team in such a difficult season is one of the biggest reasons Frank Lampard's side are probably staying up - and it will be the same again on Sunday.

Brentford are full of confidence at the moment and playing well but I am backing Everton to go at them, the same way they did against Chelsea at Goodison at the start of May.

Their physicality played a part in that victory and I think it will be the same again here - they have found a formula for winning at home, and it works.

Paul's prediction: Everton are fighting, really fighting. I always go for the teams who are fighting for something. 1-0

