Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Molineux

Kevin de Bruyne has played a central role in all Manchester City's previous triumphs but this was an individual display that must rank among the finest of his stellar collection in a City shirt.

His hat-trick was his first for City and at 24 minutes was the third-quickest in Premier League history.

He celebrated in style by copying the meditation celebration of his soon-to-be team-mate Erling Haaland, who City reached an agreement to sign this week.

City are not over the line yet, and their next test is an awkward trip to West Ham on Sunday, but on this evidence they will take some stopping.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage was absent from the dugout after testing positive with Covid, and communicated with his coaching staff by phone.

One can only imagine he attempted to get the message across on a number of occasions that they should try to stop City's number 17, but the task was beyond any of his players.

Wolves were set up to make the most of any lack of pace in City's rearguard and, initially, looked dangerous whenever they broke forward.

When Leander Dendoncker's equaliser came via that route and left the home fans in raptures, it seemed Wolves would ensure City were in for a difficult night. De Bruyne had other ideas, however.