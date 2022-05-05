West Ham talking point: 'We all deserve this'

James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

After decades of disappointment, frustration, anger and underachievement, it all comes down to this for West Ham.

Hammers fans have endured a torrid time over the years, particularly since the move from Upton Park to London Stadium in 2016. We moved reluctantly to Stratford because we were promised it would spark a new era of success in east London. We were promised "a world-class team in a world-class stadium." We were promised it would get better. Six years on, those promises are finally being delivered.

Having suffered relegation battles, poor investment in the playing squad and just general mediocrity for so long, it's somewhat hard to process that we're on the brink of a first European final in 46 years.

This may have been promised as part of the stadium move, but not a single West Ham fan saw this coming, especially when David Moyes returned to the club and we went into the pandemic just a point above the relegation zone.

Two years later, we're on the brink of something we never, ever thought was possible. Whatever happens in Frankfurt, we are all so proud of this football club right now and have enjoyed every single moment of this journey we've unexpectedly been on.

West Ham fans deserve this and so do David Moyes and his players. Let's hope this journey ends in Seville.