'Jesus would be my first name on the teamsheet'

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards believes Pep Guardiola will stick with Gabriel Jesus until the end of the season and says the Brazilian would be one of his first names in his starting XI.

With seven goals in City's past six games, Richards says Jesus has become one of the players Guardiola can depend on.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Every time City don’t score or should have scored more, we always have that question mark on if they should have a number nine.

"We are talking about fine, fine margins. Look at the Real Madrid game. City should have scored seven - but they didn’t, they only scored four. Four is still a great number, but the game should have been out of sight.

"Jesus is one of those players that no matter where he plays, he is dependable. Going into the business end of the season, you want players out there you can trust - and Pep knows in that forward position he can trust him.

"If you look at his average position against Leeds, he was down the centre of the pitch and he was making an impact from that position. When someone is in form, you’ve got to play them.

"If you look at the natural ability of Foden, Grealish and Mahrez, they would be the ones you would pick, but the one in form that has taken his chance is Jesus, and he’s not going to change that now.

"He would be my first name on the teamsheet right now in that position."

What do you think, City fans? How impressed have you been with Jesus' form in the run-in? Have your say here

Hear more on Jesus and City's role in the title race on BBC Sounds