Manchester United v Brentford: Team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Friday he is hopeful Fred may feature against Brentford after missing four games with a muscle issue.

The fitness of Harry Maguire and Edinson Cavani will also be monitored in the build-up to Monday's match.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes recent absentees Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer should be available to play at Old Trafford.

However, this game comes too soon for Ethan Pinnock, while Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos also remain sidelined.

