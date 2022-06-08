Fraser Forster said he is "absolutely delighted" to secure his move from Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international goalkeeper has been at St Mary's since 2014 but spent the 2019-20 season on loan at previous club Celtic.

The four-time SPL title winner is excited by the prospect of playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me. When a team like this comes along, it’s impossible to say no. I couldn’t get here fast enough to get it done," he said.

“Everything about the place is world-class. The stadium is probably the best I’ve ever been to - ask any player in the Premier League, and that’s what they’ll say. The training ground is unbelievable, to be able to come here and work, and work hard... I’m very privileged. It’s an opportunity I’m very grateful for."

Forster also hopes his experience on big European nights - which includes impressive displays for Celtic in Champions League fixtures with Barcelona - will come in useful next season.

He added: "It will be a fantastic season, fantastic to have Champions League football, obviously, important to have got that, and now having achieved that, I’m sure the club will want to go as far as they can in the competition.

"I’ve played almost 50 European games, so if I can come in and help in any way possible, that’s what I’ll be looking to do.”