Tuesday talking point: The ‘Mike Jackson Momentum Train’ halted

My friends and fellow fans warned me about getting carried away, about being overly confident, about being dismissive of Everton.

And suddenly, the world - more specifically the Premier League table - doesn't look quite so rosy.

Saturday’s defeat at home by Villa took me by surprise, and I confess that I didn’t expect the ‘Mike Jackson Momentum Train’ to come to quite such a spectacular halt.

I have no intention of criticising a set of players who have given everything to the cause over the past few weeks, especially given they were shackled from the off by injuries to some key players, but we never looked at it.

It’s a concern that we have to play that Villa side again in two weeks.

Looking at the table, it feels like it has come down to a straight shoot-out between Burnley and Leeds. And one more win may well do it.

I can’t see a Burnley player subjecting himself to such a needless and irresponsible red card as the one we saw at Leeds on Sunday, so perhaps that togetherness Mike Jackson has re-installed in the Clarets class of 2022 may just give us that edge.

In the meantime, I repeat the message I sent out back in February, if Spurs could find it in themselves to be a bit Spursy, I would be eternally grateful.