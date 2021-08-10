Southampton's pre-season results
- Published
Southampton played five friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.
Here are the Saints' pre-season friendly results in full:
24 July: Southampton 1-1 Fulham (Staplewood Campus)
27 July: Cardiff City 0-4 Southampton (Cardiff City Stadium)
31 July: Swansea City 1-3 Southampton (Liberty Stadium)
4 August: Southampton 1-0 Levante (St Mary's)
7 August: Southampton 1-3 Athletic Bilbao (St Mary's)