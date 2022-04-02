Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage said: "One more great performance from us, especially in the first half. We were creating a lot of chances and I thought we were the better team and we played the game the way we wanted.

"It's hard to play against them but we were there. There's things we need to improve and when you're winning 2-0 and have chances to kill the game, we should've killed the game.

"I'm very happy with everyone. Against Leeds we were winning 2-0 (and lost 3-2) and it was the same situation. We're creating chances and didn't score goals.

"We need to continue to work and we should score more goals."