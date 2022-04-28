'Football is sometimes nasty' - Hasenhuttl on Livramento injury

Tino Livramento's Southampton team-mates can play an important role in helping him through his recovery from injury, according to Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The 19-year-old full-back is expected to be out for the rest of 2022 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Hasenhuttl said: "You could feel that the player is massively down. This is normal, the young lad has the first big injury in his life and it is not so easy to handle this. You definitely need players around you to give positive feedback and tell about their experiences. It helps you definitely.

"The longer you are out the harder it is because you have less contact with the lads. But for Tino is is good that he has his family around him not far away and he can go home to London and have them around him.

"He lives in Southampton near the other players so they will have contact with him also and that helps definitely. The rest we have to do as a club.

"It's a big blow for him and for us. There are not a lot of positive things you can take out of this because it is a big setback for him.

"The good thing, if you want, is he has had his first very good year for us and he has shown he is absolutely a Premier League player and this helps you a little bit when you go through your rehab to come back even stronger hopefully.

"We have a very good team here that is taking care of him and hopefully the surgery is perfect and we have a lot of time to work with him.

"There is a lot of break in this time, with the summer break and the World Cup in the winter but this is only a little consolation for him. In the end, it is how it is. Football is sometimes nasty."