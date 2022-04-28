Interim manager Michael Jackson says Burnley must "stay in the now" as the resurgent Clarets look to continue their terrific recent form and escape relegation.

The Clarets lifted themselves out of the bottom three last Sunday with victory over Wolves and stayed there because Everton lost the Merseyside derby to Liverpool.

They can pull further away from the Toffees this weekend if they beat 19-placed Watford on Saturday and Frank Lampard's side fail to get a result against Chelsea the following day.

"We’ve just got to take care of ourselves - it’s the way we have approached this from the very start," said Jackson.

"I’ve always said we stay in the now, we can’t read the future, and that’s the best way to play football, by staying in the moment."

Watford have lost all four of their games so far in April and go into the game - the first of their five remaining league matches - against Burnley following a 5-1 thumping by league leaders Manchester City.

However, Jackson's priority against their fellow strugglers is getting the basics right.

"We approach this how we have the last three games," he said.

"There are things in every game we focus on and we know if we get the majority of those right, it gives us a really good chance of getting a good performance."