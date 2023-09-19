Burnley have made "so much progress" but there is still "so much more to come" from their squad after securing their first point of the season in Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

That is the view of manager Vincent Kompany, who also expressed his confusion over the decision to disallow his side a late winner.

"We have to fight for every point in this league and I thought tonight we really did that," he said.

"It was a pretty even match and, depending on which side of the fence you are on, there's a debate on which side deserved the three points.

"Our team has made so much progress already and there's so much more to come from these players and you could see that tonight.

"The work is on the training ground and the work will continue - you can see it every day. Hopefully by Saturday we have made more improvements once again."

The Clarets took the lead late in the first half through Zeki Amdouni before being pegged back by Callum Hudson-Odoi's spectacular equaliser.

Then came a moment of controversy when Lyle Foster - who was then sent off for an elbow on Ryan Yates - saw a goal ruled out for a handball by Sander Berge in the build-up.

"I have a footballing brain and business degree brain, but when it comes to rules and regulations of the law, there's not much I can say, to be honest," Kompany added.

"I have made the decision to understand that they [VAR] know what they are doing and I don't want to go into it too much. It's done now and that's it."

Did you know?

Burnley have never lost a Premier League away game when leading at half-time (P24 W17 D7), the best such unbeaten record in the competition’s history.

The Clarets have now failed to win any of their first four games in four of their past five Premier League campaigns.

Burnley's Amdouni has scored more goals at The City Ground this season (two in two appearances) than any Nottingham Forest player.

