We asked who would make your deadline day wish list.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Gavin: Despite Mateta's hat-trick against Plymouth, we need a reliable and consistent goalscorer, a right-back and cover for left-back. That said, if we lose anyone with such little time left, we could be in big trouble with still such a small Premier League squad. Henderson as keeper is definitely a good acquisition and Lerma has looked good.

Yosser: A striker who can score at this level and a full-back.

Evan: Hugo Ekitike. A great finisher and would be amazing. He would finish those chances every game and would score at least get 10 goals a season. He would work great with Olise and Eze.

Rich: Eze on a new long-term contract, Iheanacho - and maybe a loan punt on a little chap called Messi while on his off-season.

Clive: Mateta sold, and Iheanacho in. Edouard contract extension, and give Eze a new contract with higher wages. Finally, bring in a winger on loan to ease pressure on Franca. Obviously I would love a statement signing, but it doesn't seem as though we have the funds for that. If we did I would try to get Wan-Bissaka, as I believe we need a right-back.