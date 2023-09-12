In the latest episode of Football Firsts with Jermain Defoe and Troy Deeney, the former players discuss the first time they fell out with a team-mate, opponent or manager.

Deeney reveals what it was like to be managed and coached by current Fulham boss Marco Silva, who he says "liked the tension".

"Marco loves it because he wants that game-day realism all the time. He wants the intensity and for everyone to be at it.

"At Watford, he would do little things like shooting drills, and when we had just signed Andre Gray for £18m or something like that, he would be like: 'Troy, I don't know if you could keep up with him you know.' And then he would just walk off!

"He would just do little things like that in training to get that intensity up."

