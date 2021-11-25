Transfer news: Pulisic attracts interest
- Published
Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, 23, but the Blues will not sell to a Premier League rival and the Spanish club cannot afford the 50m euro fee required to sign the United States winger. (El Nacional, in Catalan), external
The Blues have held talks with Fenerbahce and Hungary defender Attila Szalai, 23. (Football Insider), external
Meanwhile, England midfielder Mason Mount, 22, has no concerns over his Chelsea contract situation and wants to win more trophies with the club. (Telegraph), external