Howe on injuries, Longstaff's contract & Leicester

Published

Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's trip to Leicester on Sunday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • On injuries, there are "a couple of knocks and niggles" but nothing too serious. He hopes Fabian Schar and Ryan Fraser will be in contention after rib and hamstring problems respectively.

  • On Newcastle's tough run of fixtures, Howe said: "Grouping games together can be dangerous either way. You don't play games in groups, you do it one at a time and I think we have to look at Leicester in isolation."

  • Howe says they have to "create some positive momentum" after getting their first victory of the season last weekend, and added: "You need to win games to justify everything - your way of playing, what you do, how you train. Talking about positives is one thing, but having the evidence to back it up is another."

  • Howe said Sean Longstaff's contract situation is "in his hands, not just our hands" and he needs to show the club he has a long term future.

  • On recalling Miguel Almiron, Howe said "his work rate from a defensive perspective was very good" and his energy is infectious.

  • Paul Dummett "has a little way to go before he's available for selection" but he is back running with the physio which is a "great sign".

  • Howe said Leicester will be "a very strong opponent" but his side will take confidence from their recent performances.