Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana says he has "full belief" they can get a result against his former side Liverpool at the weekend.

Lallana joined BBC Radio 5 Live to watch the Reds progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night, but is not concerned by the challenge ahead.

"It's always going to be difficult against Liverpool," he told the Football Daily podcas . "But I've got full belief and confidence that we can get a result.

Brighton came from two goals down to get a point against Jurgen Klopp's side in the reverse fixture in October and Lallana is taking heart from that performance.

"In our last three games against them we've not lost, and that good form gives us confidence," he said.

"We'll take that into the game at the weekend."

Listen to Lallana's analysis from 09'15 on BBC Sounds