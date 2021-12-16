Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Match of the Day: "It is pretty similar to the last game of Eddie Howe here with Bournemouth - similar set-up, tactics, we go 1-0 down again, we used that game more than Newcastle games.

"You have to react, I am really pleased but I expect it as well, it is not that we celebrate we came back. We used that time with hard work, not only briliant football, some good football, very dominant, it is not so easy to play against such a deep block. We have already a few games in our legs, I love how the boys dug in really deep and got a very deserved result."

On Trent Alexander-Arnold's last-ditch tackle on Ryan Fraser: "Lucky! Unfortunately you have to say that because it should not come in a situation where Trent has to make a sliding tackle from the wrong side. I hate those situations, we should have sorted that earlier."