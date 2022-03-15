Brighton v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Brighton have won their past two Premier League home games against Spurs, having won just two of their first seven at home against them in league competition (D1 L4).

Spurs have won five of their eight Premier League meetings with Brighton (D1 L2), though all of their failures to win have come at the Amex Stadium.

Since the start of last season, Tottenham have lost four of their seven Premier League games played on Wednesday (W2 D1), having lost just three of their previous 17 such games in the competition (W14).