Watford 0-1 Tottenham: Ranieri reaction

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri told BBC Match of the Day: "I am very proud, also our fans should be proud because the team played a fight until the end.

"I never thought we would concede a goal with a header, with all my tall players, we closed all the space, they have to cross and my players can take the ball. What a pity, that is football and we continue to fight. We are alive and we will survive.

On substituting Emmanuel Dennis at half-time he said: "He had a little problem, then I saw him a little nervous, so I prefer to change him and Joao Pedro played very well."

And on whether Watford should have had a penalty, Ranieri added: "I always agree with the referee, that is my philosophy on football."