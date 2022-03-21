Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

While Forest made an encouraging start despite the absence of three first-choice defenders, Liverpool's Premier League pedigree quickly became evident.

The visitors' slick movement repeatedly caused problems as did the hosts' own attempts to play out from the back.

Having survived a scare at one end of the pitch it was Diogo Jota who made the difference with his 19th goal of the campaign - his best ever return in front of goal in a single season.

And it ensured Liverpool reached the semi-final of the competition for the first time under Jurgen Klopp and maintained their superb domestic form which has seen them win 13 consecutive games plus the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea after a penalty shootout.

"It was the game we expected, especially if you don't use your chances," said Klopp.

"We could have played better, but we should have scored in the first half. If we scored earlier it would be a completely different game. Everything was prepared to give us a knock as well but because we were prepared for a fight we came through."