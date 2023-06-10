Manchester City have become the sixth English team to win the European Cup/Champions League after Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola is the first manager to win a treble of league title, domestic cup and Champions League with two clubs, having also done so with Barcelona in 2008-09.

City's victory was their 300th under Guardiola in his 413th game in charge - that's 63 more than any other English team in the same period.

The past four Champions League finals have been won be a 1-0 scoreline - more than the first 27 finals since the rebrand in 1992.