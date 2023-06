Aberdeen will face English Championship club Preston in a friendly at Deepdale on Saturday, 22 July (15:00 BST).

The Dons' pre-season schedule is now complete and gets under way with a week-long training camp in Portugal.

As well as facing Preston, Barry Robson's side have friendlies at Turriff United (12 July), Fraserburgh (15 July) and Charlton Athletic (22 July).