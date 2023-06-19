The new Premier League season is on the way.

We asked who would you bring to Fulham? It seems continuity is the name of the game.

Here are your thoughts:

Aidan: I think I'd like to see almost the same line-up as the end of last season, but I think that all depends on the Palhinha situation. If Pereira is back, he goes straight in, same with Ream. But I would like to see some new talent in the side.

Barney: I think we have a key summer ahead. There are areas of the team that need strengthening. Keeping the current set of players for at least another season is vital. We can then hopefully push on this coming season. This team has it in them to carry on from where we left off last season.