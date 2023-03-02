Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Not a Premier League goal, and we've scored many, many brilliant goals over the seasons, but even so the best ever goal.

Bristol City away in the Championship. This showed how much the team had respect and love for each other.

Steve Sidwell scored from the halfway line, over the keepers head into the back of the net, brilliant.

He immediately ran to the touchline and held aloft Anthony Knockaert's number-11 shirt in celebration, with the rest of the squad.

Anthony's father had recently passed away. The celebration just showed how much the team thought of each other, with a show of pure support.

Which Brighton goal is the best you have seen? Tell us here