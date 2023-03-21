Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

The biggest talking point from the weekend is without a doubt Antonio Conte’s angry post-match interview, as he accused the players of being selfish while also firing shots at the owners.

While I do agree with a lot of what he said, he is by no means excluded from blame. His unwillingness to change has cost us multiple times this season - be that not committing to a longer contract, not choosing the right team, not making changes when the game is crying out for it... The list goes on and on.

I actually feel sorry for the players as most of them have to play in a system that does not suit them. They are also not rewarded for playing well with a selection in the next game - for example, Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma - nor do they get dropped when their form dips.

With most players away for the international break, it is tough to see how things will improve in time for our trip to Everton.

It seems like we should be searching for a new coach, but without proper backing from the owners, I feel like we'll be going round and round in circles.