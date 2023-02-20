'An absolute shambles': Your views

We asked for your thoughts on whether Liam Fox can halt United's slide towards relegation.

It's fair to say you aren't particularly optimistic:

Stephen: It's now extremely simple, Fox isn't up to it and Ashgar is culpable for a litany of major errors that have a huge hand in the club being where it is. Both need to walk and soon if we have any chance of survival.

George: We seem to be in self destruct mode this season. Most points lost are attributable to errors or sending off. Jack Ross killed any confidence and we haven’t been able to get it back. Liam Fox needs time and support by signing better players in key areas.

David: It's an absolute shambles. Ashgar has never ran a football club before and it is clear to see. Fox is undoubted the worst would-be manager I have seen in 50 years, and the club is owned by sheep that can only follow the farmers.

Ally: A shambles from top to bottom at the moment. The fans are able to see things that the Director of Football and the Head Coach can’t. Some of the decisions made and risks taken have massively backfired; I can’t see us getting out of this mess. I respect Fox as a coach, but his in-game management is woeful. As for Asghar, less said the better.

Anon: Heading for relegation without any doubt. Inexplicably bad decisions made on the goalkeeper, along with a baffling January transfer window. Our strategy is flawed. Fox can’t legislate for ridiculous player errors but doesn’t have the experience to get us out of this mess.

Scott: Liam Fox should have been let go after Saturday. He's not good enough to coach Dundee United, and will get us relegated along with the goalkeeper. I'd like to see us being in John Hughes to hopefully save us.

Ray: As a United fan I can honestly say if changes are not made very soon then it's the Championship once again! The decision making this season from the club really leaves me questioning if they know what they're doing. Taking an easy option with the head coach, and letting players go without replacing them beggars belief. I'm fed up hearing the same thing from Fox.