Sale of Souttar sets benchmark for Hearts with Rowles - gossip

Harry Souttar's £15m move to Leicester, which Dundee United will take a sell-on fee from, has set the benchmark for Heart of Midlothian and how they may eventually go about selling defender Kye Rowles, believes sporting director Joe Savage. (Record)

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland has "no gripes" with supporters booing the side in Wednesday's loss to Rangers. (Record)

Meanwhile, Shankland backs Garang Kuol after he had a difficult debut against Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription required)

