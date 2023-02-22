West Ham have won seven of their past eight Premier League home games against promoted sides (L1), including each of the past four in a row. They last won five consecutively against promoted clubs in the top flight between December 1996 and February 1999, the fifth game of which was against Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest have earned the joint-fewest points (six), scored the fewest goals (three) and conceded the third-highest amount of goals (25) in Premier League away games this season. They've also lost both visits to London this term by an aggregate score of 7-0.