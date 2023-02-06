Jesse Marsch's honesty may be hampering his Leeds players, says former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

The Leeds boss gives detailed post-match assessments of his team's performances, but Reo-Coker believes much of it should be kept in the dressing room.

"He lets way too much out there for me," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after Sunday's loss at Nottingham Forest. "When he's so honest, he doesn't help himself.

"He points out players' lack of experience but they just need to be ruthless. There are no trophies for participation in the Premier League.

"It's all great patterns of play but they lack potency. He can't keep saying that, though."

Leeds play Manchester United twice this week before a critical match at Goodison Park against rejuvenated relegation rivals Everton.

"That's D-Day for Marsch," said Reo-Coker. "Fans will look at the impact Sean Dyche is having and think 'maybe we have an opportunity to do that'."

Listen to more Leeds analysis from 39'12 on BBC Sounds