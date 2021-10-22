Arsenal v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news
Alexandre Lacazette makes his first Premier League start since April.
Bukayo Saka is fit to start despite being injured in Monday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
Arsenal make three changes from that game, with Lacazette, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga replacing Kieran Tierney, Nicolas Pepe and Martin Odegaard.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Tavares, Partey, Sambi Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Leno, Odegaard, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Kolasinac, Martinelli.
Aston Villa are unchanged from their 3-2 defeat by Wolves.
Matty Cash has recovered from a dead leg suffered in that game.
Leon Bailey is on the bench after recovering from a thigh injury.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Targett, Cash, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Ings.Subs: Steer, Sanson, Young, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Hause, Bailey, Archer, Ramsey.