Arsenal v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news

Alexandre Lacazette makes his first Premier League start since April.

Bukayo Saka is fit to start despite being injured in Monday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Arsenal make three changes from that game, with Lacazette, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga replacing Kieran Tierney, Nicolas Pepe and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Tavares, Partey, Sambi Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Leno, Odegaard, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Elneny, Kolasinac, Martinelli.