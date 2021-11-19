Which version of Wolves will show up as tough fixture run begins?

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It is not only the crunch of fallen leaves that has warned of winter’s imminent arrival in Wolverhampton - Bruno Lage referred a while ago to a “hard winter” ahead, even as Wolves stockpiled points through the autumn.

There is no reason why Wolves should be unduly daunted. On occasions this season, they have reached high standards, but in a way those good patches have highlighted Lage’s current concern

He is hardly the first coach to bemoan his team’s inconsistencies, but the contrast between their first-half sparkle against Everton and their limp showing at Crystal Palace in their past two games clearly clouded even his usually sunny outlook.

It is unfair that Adama Traore’s name is so often brought up in current discussions of Wolves and their patchy form – it really isn’t all about him and he started neither of those games – yet he remains their most intriguing player and perhaps still the member of the squad with the most untapped potential.

Lage spoke with enthusiasm on Friday about the work he has sought to do with Traore during what sounds like a productive couple of weeks. If it has worked, it will be time well spent for both coach and player.

Traore has been sparingly used of late, but Lage will need him and everyone else at his disposal over the next few weeks. Again, he pointed to the relative size of his squad, and the absences of Pedro Neto and Jonny in particular remain keenly felt.

Before the end of the year, Wolves’ season could turn sharply either up or down, given their demanding fixture list. But their progress depends less on which opponent they face and more on which version of Wolves turns up.