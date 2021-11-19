BBC Sport

Solskjaer on 'feeling safe', injuries & form

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was back in the hotseat for a news conference today before Saturday's game at Watford, following the international break.

Here is what he had to say:

  • He feels safe in the job and says the players and staff are all working on improving and getting better results;

  • Says he has spoken to the club's executive vice chairman Ed Woodward during the international break, but he does that all the time anyway;

  • Feels United have utilised the break and some players have freshened their minds with time away, but the squad has been hit with some "illness" and "small niggles";

  • Paul Pogba is still out with a thigh injury and won't face Watford;

  • Raphael Varane is also sidelined with a hamstring injury;

  • Says Jesse Lingard is still an important part of the squad and will play a part in the coming weeks, despite contract talks stalling;

  • Remains confident they can turn things round and go on a run like last season.