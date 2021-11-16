England boss Gareth Southgate has joked that he needed to substitute Harry Kane during the 10-0 thrashing of San Marino so as not to upset Wayne Rooney's family.

Captain Kane netted four times in the first half on Monday, taking him past Jimmy Greaves in the all-time list of highest England scorers and level with Gary Lineker on 48 goals. Only Sir Bobby Charlton (49) and record-holder Rooney (53) now sit above the Tottenham striker.

"I said to him that Wayne Rooney’s family had been on the phone to get him off because he was going to go past about four leading goalscorers in one night," Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If you look back through those guys who have scored a lot of goals,, they’ve got their fair share against some of the minnows. Kane hasn’t had that opportunity in some of the recent games – we’ve rested him in those matches."

