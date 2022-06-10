Romelu Lukaku's mooted return to Inter "will be a difficult move" to facilitate, according to Belgium football expert Kristof Terreur.

The 29-year-old has toiled since joining Chelsea for £97m last summer and is believed to favour a return to Serie A where he had two fruitful seasons in Milan.

However, Terreur believes the projected finances of such a deal make it less likely to happen.

"This soap opera has been running since Lukaku gave that interview to Sky Italia in December," Terreur told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"He clearly wants away from Chelsea - but going back to Inter is not an easy one.

"They have a very tight budget and would probably have to take him on loan or do a player swap but that does not happen often. It will be a very difficult deal."

Lukaku scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for Chelsea last season but did not start their biggest Premier League and Champions League games.

While he was revered at Inter, Terreur says the Serie A runners-up have their eye on other targets.

"There were pictures of Paolo Dybala's agent going into the Inter offices and he would be free," he said. "They also already have Lautaro [Martinez], [Edin] Dzeko and [Joaquin] Correa.

"I'm not sure Inter want Lukaku as much as he wants Inter."

