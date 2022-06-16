'Everyone watching the Premier League will miss debating Pogba'

Paul Pogba's decision to leave Manchester United comes down to the midfielder wanting to be loved again, according to Italian football expert James Horncastle.

Pogba will leave United on a free when his contract expires at the end of June, with a return to Turin his most likely destination.

"He says the decision ultimately comes down to being loved again," Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Pogba has always had and maintained friendships from his time at Juventus. Obviously that was where he made his name and he was treated like an absolute superstar. These players are treated like gods in Italy and that goes a long way.

"Whatever you think about Pogba’s time at Manchester United, his skillset, his ability, all he has done for France – he is a player that Juventus need and will sign.

"It’s been a complicated story and everyone watching the Premier League will miss debating Paul Pogba."

