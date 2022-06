The Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup - Sadio Mane has won just about every trophy going with Liverpool.

So, with the Senegal forward now set to leave for Bayern Munich, how do you reflect on his time at Anfield?

Does he rank among Liverpool's greatest ever? How much have you enjoyed watching him? And how on earth do you replace him?

We want to hear your thoughts on Mane's departure here